Coastal Christian senior Douglas McKinney named High School Scholar All-America

The National Soccer Coaches Association of America has named Coastal Christian senior Douglas McKinney to its High School Scholar All-America Team.

McKinney graduated from Coastal Christian with a 5.04 grade point average.

McKinney one of 36 male athletes to earn NSCAA Scholar All-American honors.

List of Douglas McKinney’s Soccer Achievements:

CRC All Conference- 3 Years

CRC Player of the Year

CRC All Academic Team

NCISAA All State- 3 Years

NCSCA All Region

NCSCA All State

CCHS Circle of Honor- Jersey Retired

The 2016-17 NSCAA Scholar All-Americans will be formally recognized during the NSCAA All-American Luncheon in conjunction with the 2018 NSCAA Convention from Jan. 17-21, 2018 in Philadelphia. Luncheon registration details will be released in the fall.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.