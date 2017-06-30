Coastal Christian senior Douglas McKinney named High School Scholar All-America

The National Soccer Coaches Association of America has named Coastal Christian senior Douglas McKinney to its High School Scholar All-America Team.
McKinney graduated from Coastal Christian with a 5.04 grade point average.
McKinney one of 36 male athletes to earn NSCAA Scholar All-American honors.
List of Douglas McKinney’s Soccer Achievements:
CRC All Conference- 3 Years
CRC Player of the Year
CRC All Academic Team
NCISAA All State- 3 Years
NCSCA All Region
NCSCA All State
CCHS Circle of Honor- Jersey Retired
The 2016-17 NSCAA Scholar All-Americans will be formally recognized during the NSCAA All-American Luncheon in conjunction with the 2018 NSCAA Convention from Jan. 17-21, 2018 in Philadelphia. Luncheon registration details will be released in the fall.
