Three Wilmington Sharks named CPL All-Stars

The Coastal Plain League has named three Wilmington Sharks CPL All-Stars

1B Riley Knudsen-College of Charleston Jr.

OF Luke Morgan College of Charleston Jr.

LHP Jonathan Jahn South Carolina Fr.



The Sharks Justin Dean is part of the fan vote. That will take place starting Monday, July 3 at 12 p.m. (noon) and run through Tuesday, July 4 at 12 p.m. (noon), with an announcement coming later that day.



The All-Star Event covers July 9-10 at the North Main Athletic Complex in Holly Springs, N.C. An All-Star Fan Fest with games, vendors, player autographs and more will be available to fans prior to the Home Run Derby on July 9. The CPL All-Star Game will take place on Monday, July 10 starting at 7 p.m.

All-Star Itinerary:

Sunday, July 9

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – All-Star FanFest

5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – Mascot Kickball Game

7:00 p.m. – All-Star Home Run Derby

Monday, July 10

7:00 p.m. – CPL All-Star Game



