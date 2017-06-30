New Hanover County appoints new director for Board of Elections

The New Hanover County Board of Elections has a new elections director.

Rae Hunter-Havens will officially transition into the role on Tuesday, according to a release sent Friday afternoon. Hunter-Havens, who has been an elections system specialist with the county since February 2011, has been serving as the department’s interim director since May 26, 2017.

“Rae is committed to conducting and overseeing the county’s elections in an efficient, accurate and timely manner,” Deputy County Manager Avril Pinder said. “She is experienced, dedicated to the profession, and has a strong commitment to public service.”

In her role as elections systems specialist, Hunter-Havens was focused on the technical aspects related to administering an election, from supervising the programming and testing of voting equipment to tabulating election results. She also coordinated all polling locations and supervised logistics for elections.

As director, Hunter-Havens will plan and direct county Board of Elections operations for all federal, state, and municipal elections.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.