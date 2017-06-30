Clean Cape Fear holding GenX community discussion

The Clean Cape Fear alliance is hosting a community discussion on GenX and other contaminants in the Cape Fear River next week as part of its Water Wednesday series.

On Wednesday, Deborah Dicks Maxwell, the president of the New Hanover County chapter of the NAACP, and other community leaders will lead the discussion at the Coastline Conference and Event Center on 501 Nutt Street. The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m.

In a press release sent Friday, Clean Cape Fear said the purpose of the meeting is "to brainstorm ideas and set action items on effectively providing outreach and support to everyone who may be affected by this water contamination crisis."

For more information, visit the Clean Cape Fear website.

