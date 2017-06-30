Gardner explains his imperfect path to politics

Wilmington computer programmer Jonah Gardner has a frank assessment of his first foray into politics, one week after announcing his intention to run for the Democratic nomination for the 7th Congressional District in North Carolina.

"If there was a checklist out there on how to be a perfect politician, I'm doing everything wrong I'm sure," Jonah Gardner said.

Gardner freely confirms some of the discussion that has been taking place in Democratic circles on social media since his announcement. The 35-year-old registered to vote for the first time just three years ago. He has never cast a ballot. He originally registered as a Republican.

Gardner explains that he registered at the DMV when the clerk asked him if he'd liked to do so. He originally intended to choose independent, but the clerk said it might limit the voting he could make, so he followed his father's registration and went with the Republican Party. He followed the 2016 election with the intention of voting, but said he couldn't find a candidate that he thought was focused on reuniting the country.

"Casting an uninformed vote if you will for me was just not the right thing to do. I wanted to make my first vote for someone I really believed in."

Gardner says he lost sleep over the results and his lack of participation. He said he changed his registration after the election when he felt we were moving away from bringing people together socially, especially with the talk of building a wall along the Mexican border.

He expected the question of why he's running for one of the higher offices in the land before trying to get involved on a smaller, local level.

"It's not a career path for me," Gardner said. "I see the country is getting more and more divided. And somebody has to step up and recognize that and try to bring things back together."

Gardner's website lays out his platform. He describes himself as socially progressive, but fiscally conservative. Education is his number one priority as he says a quality education is the foundation for most other issues. You can learn more about him at www.jonahgardnerforcongress.com.

"It's not about spending more money, it's about allocating those dollars to the right things," Gardner said.

Gardner is the second Democrat to announce intentions to run for the 7th District seat. Dr. Kyle Horton announced her candidacy in late May.

The seat is currently held by Representative David Rouzer, a Republican from Johnston County.

