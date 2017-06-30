Pair charged with murder of teenager in Pender County

A man and a woman were charged with first-degree murder in Pender County following an incident in which a teenager died from head trauma.

Douglas Dontay Peterson, 19, of Rose Hill, and Renesha Lagina-Ann Bryant, 20, of Wallace, were each charged with first-degree murder. Both are being held without bond at the Pender County Jail.

On Thursday, deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance involving weapons at the Willard Outreach Organization located at 9955 NC Hwy 11 in Willard.

Upon arrival, deputies located 18-year-old Antonio Logan of Willard suffering from severe head trauma. Logan was transported by ambulance to Pender Memorial Hospital, then airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Logan died earlier Friday morning from injuries sustained in the assault.

