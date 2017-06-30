Warped Tour organizers hope to hold concert in Wilmington next year

Warped 2017 is out for Wilmington, but the Port City could eventually see the rock festival in the future.

"We’re extremely bummed with the way things played out and hope to bring the festival back to Wilmington next year," Becky Kovach with Big Picture Media, the team that handles media for the Warped Tour, said in an emailed statement Friday.

The VANS Warped Tour team said it felt blind-sided by the city's decision to cancel plans to allow the concert take place at the Legion Sports Complex next Tuesday. The last minute cancellation came after the city and the local organizers Huka Production, LLC of North Carolina failed to come to terms. City leaders stated they weren't satisfied that organizers could make safe and appropriate arrangements for concert goers. Huka had never paid a deposit to rent the complex or secured a certificate of insurance with only days until the festival, according to city leaders. A social media message from Huka Thursday indicated they were trying to find a contact to answer our questions about why that didn't happen.

The city indicated Thursday it also hopes to hold similar events at Legion in the future.

Meanwhile, at least one other entertainment venue is trying to satisfy people who are now left without plans for Independence Day. The Blue Eyed Muse is organizing a group of local bands to play at the Market Street venue on Tuesday night. The group is calling it the "Tarped War 7/4." Doors open there at 5pm. ?

