House of Raeford announces plans to rebuild its Wallace plant

House of Raeford officials revealed details about its plans to rebuild its Wallace plant which was devastated by a massive fire earlier this year.

Fitts & Goodwin, a contracting company based out of Columbia, SC, has been selected to manage the plant's rebuilding efforts.

“Fitts & Goodwin shares House of Raeford’s commitments to community and quality, as evidenced by the state-of-the-art hatchery they built for our company in Monetta, SC in 2016,” said House of Raeford president and CEO Bob Johnson. “Building on their long history of success, we are confident they are the perfect partner for House of Raeford as we work to rebuild in Wallace.”

Officials expect the chicken-processing plant to open next summer.

The plant suffered significant damage during a fire back in February. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started in an upstairs office that contained a large amount of electrical equipment.

Dozens of fire departments from across five counties responded to the scene.

The plant's approximately 650 employees were reassigned to the company's Rose Hill facility following the fire.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.