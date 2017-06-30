Dog killed in Wilmington duplex fire

A dog was killed in a duplex fire in Wilmington Friday morning, according to officials with the Wilmington Fire Department.

The fire was first reported at a home in the 200 the block of Williamson Drive near Shipyard Boulevard around 11:15 a.m.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting through the roof area as crews arrived at the scene. Officials said the fire was extinguished shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Happening now: house fire on Williamson Dr. Fire crews just arrived on scene @wectnews pic.twitter.com/zSZ2tBUD80 — Tess Bargebuhr (@TessWECT) June 30, 2017

Officials said the homeowner was not at the residence at the time of the fire.

During search and rescue efforts, crews found the body of a dog inside the home. No one else was injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.