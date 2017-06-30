Crews respond to Wilmington house fire

Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning.

The fire was first reported in the 200 block of Williamson Drive near Shipyard Boulevard around 11:15 a.m.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof area as crews arrived at the scene. Officials said the fire was extinguished shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Happening now: house fire on Williamson Dr. Fire crews just arrived on scene @wectnews pic.twitter.com/zSZ2tBUD80 — Tess Bargebuhr (@TessWECT) June 30, 2017

Officials said the homeowner was not at the residence at the time of the fire.

A dog passed away as a result of the fire, officials said.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

