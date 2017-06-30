Coast Guard warns about passenger-for-hire laws

Ahead of a busy July 4 on the water, the Coast Guard is warning boat owners about passenger-for-hire laws. (Source: WECT)

Ahead of a busy July 4 on the water, the Coast Guard is warning boat owners about passenger-for-hire laws. A boat operator must have the proper license, and be enrolled in a drug consortium before accepting money for providing transportation on the water.

Owners could face fines or be arrested for transporting passengers without a license.

“The Coast Guard is dedicated to keeping the boating public safe,” Capt. Jerry Barnes, of the Port for North Carolina, said in a news release. “Coast Guard boarding officers will be conducting random safety inspections on vessels across the state of North Carolina during the Fourth of July weekend.”

Jack Kilbourne is a director with Masonboro.org, a group dedicated to keeping the island clean during celebrations. He said while most boat owners are responsible with their trash, people who are shuttled to the island leave a lot behind.

"People will pay someone $20 to get on a boat, ride over with their cooler full of beer, spend all day there and then the last thing they're interested in is remembering to take their trash with them when they're trying to flag down a ride home," Kilbourne said.

The group plans to have more than 70 volunteers on Masonboro picking up trash and handing out trash bags. Kilbourne said the group picks up around 5,000 pounds of garbage at the end of the day.

"We are not telling anyone not to come to Masonboro Island," Kilbourne said. "Come have a great time. Enjoy the resource, but respect it and take your trash with you."

