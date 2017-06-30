Wilmington man charged with kidnapping cab driver

A Wilmington man was arrested on kidnapping charges after he allegedly forced a taxi driver to take him to several locations around the city Thursday night.

According to police, a driver for Kat's Taxi picked up a man on Front Street around 11 p.m.

The man reportedly grabbed the female driver by the arm and ordered her to take him to several stops around Wilmington. The driver, fearful for her safety, complied, police said.

A dispatcher for the taxi company eventually alerted police that the driver was having trouble with a customer.

Officers spotted the cab on Gordon Road near North College Road.

As officers approached, the driver jumped out the cab and the suspect, 49-year-old Jimmy Lee Dixson, was taken into custody at the scene. The driver was not injured.

He was charged with second-degree kidnapping and booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

Police said Dixson did not use a weapon during the incident.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.