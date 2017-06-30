Yard sales July 1

Yard sales for July 1
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - Noon
4715 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington (Silver Lake Baptist Church)
Monthly community yard sale. There will be several booths with people selling a variety of items.
6 a.m. -?
309 McClure Circle, Castle Hayne
Furniture, kids toys, kitchenware, tools, DVDs, and more for sale.
7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
249 White Avenue, Wilmington
clothes, furniture, beds, mattresses, small appliances, household items, and more.
7 a.m. - ?
723 Soundside Drive, Wilmington
Yard tools, various electric and mechanical tools, household items, some baby items.
7 a.m. - Noon
118 Wellington Drive Wilmington
Furniture, household goods, small appliances, toys, craft supplies, baby & kid items, books, adult & kids clothes.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
505 Highgreen Drive, Wilmington
Moving sale. Nautical items, pictures, decorative items, large portrait easel, scallop shells, housewares, outdoor tools.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
413 Clarendon Blvd., Carolina Beach
Lots of kids toys (Lego, Pokemon, board games, etc.), home furnishings, Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, clothing.
Brunswick County
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Willows - Northgate Drive, Leland
Community yard sale. There will be maps and a list of addresses available at the entrance as well as at each of the participating location.
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
10166 N Olde Towne Wynd SE, Leland
Clothes, books, household items, holiday decor, and more.
JULY 4
3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
404 Sound Road, Holly Ridge
Holly Ridge Municipal Park
Unique crafts, retail items, food vendors.
Fireworks at 9 PM
