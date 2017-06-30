Yard sales July 1

Yard sales for July 1

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - Noon

4715 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington (Silver Lake Baptist Church)

Monthly community yard sale. There will be several booths with people selling a variety of items.

6 a.m. -?

309 McClure Circle, Castle Hayne

Furniture, kids toys, kitchenware, tools, DVDs, and more for sale.

7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

249 White Avenue, Wilmington

clothes, furniture, beds, mattresses, small appliances, household items, and more.

7 a.m. - ?

723 Soundside Drive, Wilmington

Yard tools, various electric and mechanical tools, household items, some baby items.

7 a.m. - Noon

118 Wellington Drive Wilmington

Furniture, household goods, small appliances, toys, craft supplies, baby & kid items, books, adult & kids clothes.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

505 Highgreen Drive, Wilmington

Moving sale. Nautical items, pictures, decorative items, large portrait easel, scallop shells, housewares, outdoor tools.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

413 Clarendon Blvd., Carolina Beach

Lots of kids toys (Lego, Pokemon, board games, etc.), home furnishings, Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, clothing.

Brunswick County

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Willows - Northgate Drive, Leland

Community yard sale. There will be maps and a list of addresses available at the entrance as well as at each of the participating location.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

10166 N Olde Towne Wynd SE, Leland

Clothes, books, household items, holiday decor, and more.

JULY 4

3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

404 Sound Road, Holly Ridge

Holly Ridge Municipal Park

Unique crafts, retail items, food vendors.

Fireworks at 9 PM

