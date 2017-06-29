CFCC North Campus opens new facilities

Cape Fear Community College hosted a ribbon cutting for the new Advanced and Emerging Technologies Center (AETC) Thursday.

The new facilities are made up of three new buildings which will expand current job training programs while offering new ones.

These new facilities include:

A 75,328 square foot Advanced and Emerging Technology Building

A 18,408 square foot Veterinary Tech Building

A 32,221 square foot Heavy Equipment and Transportation Technology Building

The new space will house sustainability technologies, HVAC, and heavy equipment and transportation technology, which are all growing vocational programs at CFCC.

The center will also be home to CFCC's new veterinary technician training program, where students will gain experience caring for live animals.

Other new features include a 130-seat lecture hall, student collaborative spaces, 1,400 square feet of flex lab space, and a rooftop simulation lab.

CFCC President Amanda Lee says these new facilities will give students a unique, hands-on learning experience.

"One of the things that I love the best is our rooftop lab," Lee said. "As far as we know, we may be one of the only schools with a rooftop lab. We'll have a greenhouse lab. We'll have the ability for our HVAC students to work on units on the roof as well as have some solar panels for our sustainability technology students. So it gives them true life experiences."

The AETC is the final construction project of the 2008 bonds from New Hanover County.

The $164 million bond referendum allowed CFCC to expand its infrastructure and programs.

"Getting this building constructed and now being able to open these doors in the fall is just the most wonderful opportunity ever," Lee said.

The new facilities will officially be open to students for the fall semester.

