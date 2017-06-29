Sustainable burger combines beef and 'shrooms

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Bud Taylor from the Bistro Restaurant in Surf City is cooking up a sustainable burger that could win him an award from a prestigious culinary arts organization.

The James Beard Foundation, which honors and celebrates chefs, is holding a competition called the Blended Burger Project. The goal is to create a burger that is healthier for customers and for the planet.

Taylor's burger combines 75% local, grass-fed beef from Mills Family Farm and with 25% mushrooms (confit oyster and portabella) to make the patty.

The burger is topped with Havarti, shiitake bacon, lemongrass aioli, heirloom tomato and baby arugula on a house-baked bun.

"All those flavors play together," Taylor said. "It’s something people can try and play with easily at home."

Taylor said he supports sustainability at his restaurant, which is why he hopes to win the competition.

"We wanted to be involved in it because that’s what we do," he said. "We are super locally sourced. We have a small farm and we produce a lot of our own produce. When we had the opportunity to be involved, one, in the James Beard Foundation and, two, to further that sustainability theme that we do everyday, we thought it was a good idea and something we could get on board with."

You can cast your vote for the Bistro's burger here.

