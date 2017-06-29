First Act: Perfect backdrop, perfect day to debut 'Mr. Roberts'

Mr. Roberts will debut July 4 on the fantail of the Battleship North Carolina.

Thalian Association Community Theatre is putting on the patriotic show, which takes place aboard a ship in the Pacific during World War II.

Stuart Pike who plays Captain Morton joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about the show.

The opening performance on July 4 will end with fireworks. The other performances will be held Thursday through Sunday for the next 3 weekends.

Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.