Man bitten by shark in Wrightsville Beach

A man was bitten Thursday when he went into the water to the retrieve a shark at a pier in Wrightsville Beach.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, a shark that had been caught by a fisherman on the Johnnie Mercer Pier bit a man on the arm when the man waded into the surf to help land the shark.

"Someone caught the shark and as they were pulling it in, it whipped around and bit him on the arm," said Catherine Patton, who works at the pier. "There was a lot of blood, but they took him away in an ambulance and I think he's OK."

Wrightsville Beach police and fire crews responded to the call. A member of the fire department said by the time its crew got to the scene, the injured man had already been transported to a hospital, but the fireman didn't know which one.

Calls and texts to Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House seeking more information have not been returned.

