Afraid of fireworks? What to do to help your pet get through July 4th

Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
One officer took the spray from the man, who then lunged forward and slapped the officer in the face.More >>
One officer took the spray from the man, who then lunged forward and slapped the officer in the face.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.More >>
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.More >>