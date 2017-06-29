Afraid of fireworks? What to do to help your pet get through July 4th

Fireworks aren’t the only thing that can cause problems for your pets over the July 4th holiday. (Source: WECT)

Fireworks aren’t the only thing that can cause problems for your pets over the July 4 holiday.

Dr. Josh Hower, a veterinarian in Carolina Beach, said be careful while cooking out on Independence Day.

“Really rich, fatty meals that dogs don't always get they can predispose them to upset stomach, vomiting even pancreatitis,” he said. “Things like corn cobs could be fatal if swallowed. So, really make sure that your animal is not snatching food off the table or going through the garbage. There's a lot of food that flies around and alcohol and everybody is distracted and out having fun and a lot of times, pets take advantage of the distraction and get into your food.”

If you do have a pet that has a fear of fireworks, Dr. Hower said have a plan in place to help your furry friend get through the night.

“If your pet is known to react to those things, I think using precaution on the Fourth of July is warranted,” he said. “We probably have more animals reported missing after the Fourth of July than any other holiday of the year.”

Hower’s advice:

Distract them with training exercises. Sit. Stay. Rollover. Repeat.

Drown out the noise of the fireworks with the TV or music.

Try a thundershirt.

Put your animal in their “safe place” or kennel.

Talk to your vet about anti-anxiety medication.

