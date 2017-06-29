Cape Fear Realtors present housing report

Cape Fear Realtors presented a housing climate report Thursday that showed growing prices for New Hanover County and surrounding areas.

Dr. William Hall helped create the report, and said sales of single-family homes are on the rise, but the number of days they're on the market is falling.

“We’re no longer a hidden gem. We’re well known now,” Hall said. “Right now, we’re in a growth mode. We have been in a growth mode for probably three or four years.”

Neal Johnson, the president of Cape Fear Realtors, said growth continues in outlying areas like Pender and Brunswick counties.

“One concern we do have is how are we going to replenish those homes as they get sold. People may be looking for property and really not have very much to choose from,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the average timeline for selling a home is around two months depending on the price. Hall said he doesn't expect these trends to change overnight, but believes the market will turn eventually.

"History does tend to repeat itself so at some future point in time we will top out and see decline in construction,” Hall said.

One representative at Thursday's meeting said one of the downsides of this growth is affordability, and called for more low-cost options.

Johnson said the association is looking into potential impacts of GenX on the housing market. He said a survey of real estate agents is expected to be returned next week, but added that it's too soon to tell if the market is being affected.

