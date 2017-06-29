Maurice Huey out as East Columbus athletic director and football coach

Maurice Huey out at East Columbus Athletic Director and football coach (Source: East Columbus)

The Columbus County Board of Education voted Thursday to relieve East Columbus Athletic Director and football coach Maurice Huey of those two duties.

The board voted to hire James Hobbs to replace Huey as the Gators football coach. He takes over a program that went 1-10 in Huey’s first and only season in charge.

Hobbs served as an assistant coach under Huey last season.



East Columbus baseball coach Brad Smith was named the Gators new athletic director.

The status of Huey’s employment with the county is not known.

