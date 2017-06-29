Former first-round NBA selection Cedric Simmons giving back to community

Eleven years ago, the New Orleans Hornets drafted former West Brunswick and N.C. State standout Cedric Simmons with the 15th overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft.

Since then, Simmons has played in hundreds of cities around the world.

“Basketball has taken me a long way around the world from Supply, North Carolina,” Simmons said. “I give the kids positive things they can focus on.”

When Simmons comes back home, he helps with local camps and talks about the game he loves.



“My thing is, just keep good grades. Go to college,” he said. “Not everyone is going to be a pro or the next Lebron James. You can get a free scholarship. You can get your education, a degree, and that’s the main thing.”

For some of the campers, it’s their first opportunity to meet an NBA player.

“It’s great for us,” Fight 22 director Nathan Faulk said. “It’s great for the community and for the kids to physically see and touch someone that has been at the highest level that they can relate to.”

