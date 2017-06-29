Plan for College Road changes moved up one year

Projects on New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender county roads are part of the state's 10-year transportation plan. (Source: Pixabay)

Thirteen new highway projects that will affect New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties are included in an updated version of the state’s 10-year transportation plan, according to a Department of Transportation release.

In addition to the 13 new highway projects in the plan released Thursday, Division 3, which includes Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Duplin and Sampson counties, is adding one aviation, and five transit projects.

The revised plan, called the Draft 2018-2027 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), also accelerates a number of already funded projects for the division.

Among the new undertakings are constructing an interchange for US 74/76 at Maco Road in Brunswick County and installing upgraded amenities along transit routes in the City of Wilmington.

One of the accelerated projects is N.C. 132 (College Road) between Gordon Road and New Centre Drive in New Hanover County moved up by one year to 2023.

“We are truly elated at being able to deliver on so many projects that have been talked about for years,” Division 3 engineer Karen Collette said. “We are grateful for this funding program and how it will benefit our community.”

The adjustments reflect updated financial information, including projected revenues, and lower inflation and construction cost overruns.

NCDOT is holding a public comment period on the updated version of the document from June 28 to July 12. Anyone who would like to provide comments should contact Diane Wilson at pdwilson1@ncdot.gov or 919-707-6073.

