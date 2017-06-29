Chadbourn man jailed in deadly stabbing

A man who was considered a person of interest in the stabbing death of a Chadbourn man earlier this month has been arrested by the SBI.

Larry Kim Strickland, 57, of Chadbourn, was taken into custody by state investigators Thursday afternoon and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Strickland is accused of killing 36-year-old William Shawn Thompson with a pocket knife on June 4.

Sandra Thompson, Shawn's mother, said her and Shawn were on their way to Food Lion around 4 p.m. when they were stopped by Strickland. Thompson claims Strickland said a derogatory remark to her and Shawn got into a confrontation with him about it.

Thompson said Strickland then stabbed Shawn in the heart, and he staggered and fell on the ground in front of a church. Shawn died at the scene.

Strickland was named a person of interest in the deadly stabbing but wasn't immediately taken into custody, according to Chadbourn police officials.

"I am relieved, I have been praying every day for Strickland to be arrested," Sandra Thompson said Thursday afternoon. "Without WECT bringing this out into the public and seeking answers, my case would have never gotten any attention."

Strickland was jailed in the Columbus County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

