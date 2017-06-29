Chadbourn man accused of deadly stabbing makes first court appearance

A Chadbourn man accused of stabbing another man to death earlier this month made his first court appearance in Columbus County Friday morning.

Larry Kim Strickland, 57, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 36-year-old William Shawn Thompson. Strickland was taken into custody by the SBI Thursday afternoon.

During Friday's court appearance, Strickland was assigned a court-appointed attorney and his bond was increased to $750,000. His next court date will be July 24.

Chadbourn police officials said the deadly confrontation between Strickland and Thompson occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, June 4.

Sandra Thompson, Shawn's mother, said her and Shawn were on their way to Food Lion around 4 p.m. when they were stopped by Strickland. Thompson claims Strickland said a derogatory remark to her and Shawn got into a confrontation with him about it.

Thompson said Strickland then stabbed Shawn in the heart, and he staggered and fell on the ground in front of a church. Shawn died at the scene.

Strickland was named a person of interest in the deadly stabbing but wasn't immediately taken into custody, according to Chadbourn police officials.

"I am relieved, I have been praying every day for Strickland to be arrested," Sandra Thompson said Thursday afternoon. "Without WECT bringing this out into the public and seeking answers, my case would have never gotten any attention."

Strickland was jailed in the Columbus County Detention Center and originally given a $250,000 bond.

