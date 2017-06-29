Makeshift tattoo gun found in Bladen jail; inmates tested for hepatitis C

Several inmates in the Bladen County Jail are being tested for hepatitis C after a tattoo gun made its way inside the county facility.

Chief Deputy Larry Guyton of the Bladen County Sheriff's Office said last week jailers were told that three inmates received tattoos and that one inmate had contracted hepatitis C.

Jailers found that two other inmates received tattoos from the makeshift device, and they too are now being tested for the disease.

It has not been confirmed that the inmate with hepatitis C contracted it in jail, or had the disease prior to being admitted into the facility.

Authorities found the contraband after a search earlier this week.

The results of the hepatitis tests should be returned in one week.

Hepatitis C is an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver and leads to inflammation. The virus is spread by contact with contaminated blood, or from sharing needles.

