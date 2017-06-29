Warped Tour organizers say they were 'blind-sided' by Wilmington

The Wilmington leg of the VANS Warped Tour, scheduled only days from now on Tuesday, July 4th, will not take place as scheduled, according to city leaders.

The organizers of the event failed to come to terms with the city on a contract for the use of the Legion Sports Complex. The tour, which features simultaneous acts on four large stages, was expected to be a logistical challenge for organizers, as nothing of that large of a scale has been done at the sports complex before.

The decision by the city to not enter into an agreement with Huka Production, LLC of North Carolina was based on a concern about the group's ability to provide safe and appropriate arrangements for concert goers.

“It is unfortunate we are unable to hold the Warped Tour at Legion Stadium as we had worked for months to try and make it happen. However, events held at city facilities must be hosted by groups with the ability to provide safety for concert goers as well as financial viability for ticket buyers. We hope we can host similar events here in the future.” - Malissa Talbert, Wilmington Communications Manager, said.

Please go to the @VansWarpedTour Facebook page about Wilmington cancellation. We were as surprised as you. — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) June 29, 2017

Warped Tour organizers released the following statement Thursday afternoon.

To all our fans - it is never easy to do this, but due to circumstances beyond our control we have been forced to cancel the 7.04 Wilmington, NC show. From the Vans Warped Tour team, the bands, and all of our sponsors, we are truly sorry that this had to happen. We were completely blind-sided by the city of Wilmington, NC and have tried to work through everything as fast as we could. We were working with HUKA Entertainment as our partner and the officials of the city of Wilmington, NC decided to not enter into a contractual agreement with Huka Production, LLC of North Carolina; instead the city pulled the permits that would allow us to have the show. This decision was based on a few concerns that included the venue's ability to meet the logistical challenge of our tour, as nothing of that large of a scale has been done at the sports complex before. Ultimately the decision of the city resulted in the Vans Warped Tour being tied up and has left us unable to carry out the show.

The statement from the Warped Tour does not address the city's concern that Huka had not yet purchased the certificate of insurance of paid a deposit, which were required for the event.

According to organizers, you have three options for your tickets.

1. Use the tickets at any other VANS Warped Tour Show. Bring the hard ticket to the yellow Guest List tent by the main entrance to exchange your ticket.

2. Refund your ticket if you purchased it online via Ticketfly. Reach out to customersupport@ticketfly.com. Send your order number and/or original confirmation email when you reach out to them.

3. Refund your ticket purchased at a Journeys Store. Mail the physical ticket and customer info, including full name, shipping address and email address to the following address: (You can not get a refund directly at a Journeys Store.

CCRL - VANS Warped Tour

5200 West Century Blvd

Suite 810

Los Angeles, CA 90045

The tour is scheduled to be in Charlotte next Thursday.

