GUILTY: Bradley convicted of murder in coworker’s presumed death

It was a shorter day in court Friday for the murder trial of James Bradley, but the jury left with plenty to consider heading into the weekend break.

The murder trial of James Bradley continued Monday after the jury was given several things to consider over the weekend. Bradley is accused of the presumed death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who went missing April 5, 2014, a day before her 54th birthday.

The jurors who will decide the fate of James Bradley will hear from his landlord, Alice Meehan, in court Tuesday. Meehan gave evidence to law enforcement following Van Newkirk's disappearance.

The courtroom was packed Wednesday morning as closing arguments began in the James Bradley murder trial.

The jury found James Bradley guilty second-degree murder of killing his co-worker, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk who went missing April 5, 2014. Her body has never been found.

The unanimous decision was presented before Bradley, the District Attorney's office and Shannon's family and friends.

"Thank you, but I still want my daughter home," Van Newkirk's mother, Roberta Lewis, said after the verdict was read.

The district attorney asked for a sentence of a minimum of 30 years in prison with a maximum of 37.5 years.

Heartfelt moment between DA and Shannon's mother. DA says "we are not done yet." Pending trial date for Elisha Tucker murder @wectnews pic.twitter.com/cJwbVPREAp — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) June 29, 2017

Prosecutors spent two weeks calling witnesses and presenting evidence from evidence seizures and crime scenes. The District Attorney referenced Elisha Tucker's crime scene throughout the trial. Her decomposed body was discovered in a search for Van Newkirk's on a piece of property Bradley worked on.

The defense cast doubt over the execution of search warrants. Attorney Rick Miller said with no body, no murder weapon and no confession from Bradley, his client's involvement in Van Newkirk's disappearance and presumed death is nonexistent.

Bradley is charged with Tucker's murder. A date has not been for that trial. The state is seeking the death penalty in that case.

