Sounds of Summer: Uptown Easy will get you dancing TONIGHT

The WECT's annual Sounds of Summer concert series continues tonight (June 29) at Wrightsville Beach Park, weather permitting.

Uptown Easy will take the stage with some soulful vocals.

According to the band's website, this 7-piece party band brings personality to every performance to get the crowd dancing.

Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join WECT anchor Frances Weller at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event.

Check out the remainder of the concert schedule here: Sounds of Summer

