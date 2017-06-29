Wilmington's National Night Out set for August

A National Night Out event is schedule for the Wilmington waterfront Tuesday, Aug. 1. (Source: WPD)

A National Night Out event is schedule for the Wilmington waterfront Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the corner of Princess and Water Streets.

National Night Out events are designed to strengthen the relationship between the community and local law enforcement.

For more information, call 910-341-4608.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.