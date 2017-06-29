Parts of Hugh MacRae off limits during 'Good Behavior' filming

Parts of Hugh MacRae Park will be restricted from visitors this week, July 11-13, while production crews film scenes for the TNT show Good Behavior. (Source: WECT)

Parts of Hugh MacRae Park will be restricted from visitors this week, July 11-13, while production crews film scenes for the TNT show Good Behavior.

The following areas of the park will be used for filming on Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.:

The playground, including the adjoining picnic shelter and parking lot;

Tennis courts;

Baseball fields and adjoining parking lot; and

The equestrian area parking lot.

Intermittent traffic control from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will be present to help with traffic flow around the filming. The park will remain open to visitors except for the areas noted above

According to film permits, exterior park scenes will be filmed for the show.

Officials with the show say a prop gun will be used in the filming but there will be no firing or noise associated with its use.

“We welcome filming in New Hanover County and are pleased that Good Behavior chose one of the county’s parks to film in,” said Brett Cottrell, New Hanover County’s production coordinator.

On the show, Michelle Dockery stars as Letty Raines, a thief and con artist, who was recently released from prison and tries to straighten up her life to regain custody of her 10-year-old son.

After she overhears a hitman, Juan Diego Botto, being hired to kill a man's wife, she decides to derail the job and entangles both of them in a complex relationship.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.