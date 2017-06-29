"Good Behavior" to film scenes at Hugh MacRae Park

A crew will film scenes for the TNT show Good Behavior at Hugh MacRae Park on July 12-13. (Source: WhatsOnWilmington)

A crew will film scenes for the TNT show Good Behavior at Hugh MacRae Park on July 12-13.

Filming will take place from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. both days.

Exterior park scenes will be filmed for the show.

Officials with the show say a prop gun will be used in the filming but there will be no firing or noise associated with its use.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.