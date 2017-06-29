Zaxby's to open in Shallotte Monday

The first Zaxby's in Brunswick County is scheduled to open Monday, July 3. (Source: Zaxby's Twitter page)

The first Zaxby's in Brunswick County is scheduled to open Monday, July 3.

A grand opening will be held for the new Zaxby's at 4736 Main St. in Shallotte at 10:30 a.m.

The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

