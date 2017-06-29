2 arrested in Columbus Co. prescription pill bust

A man and woman from Chadbourn are accused of selling prescription pain medication out of their home, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

According to officials, community complaints led Vice-Narcotics officers to conduct a three-month investigation into the occupants of a home in the 9400 block fo Peacock Road outside of Chadbourn.

Undercover agents purchased large quantities of pills from Roy Bryant, 47, and Megan Bowen Williamson, 32, who were later arrested on June 27.

Bryant was charged with six counts of felony trafficking opium and one count of felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. He was given a $350,000 bond.

Williamson was charged with four felony counts of conspiring to traffic opium. She was given a $10,000 bond.

