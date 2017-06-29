My turn: Reverend Barber banned from the Capitol

I don’t always agree with the tactics used by the Reverend William Barber in his continuing protests of activity at the state legislative building in Raleigh. But I believe banning him from entering the Capitol as part of his bond from a recent trespass charge is uncalled for, unfair and most likely unconstitutional.

A magistrate made the order for Barber and dozens of others who were holding a sit-in a few weeks ago on health care.

Whether you agree with him or not, all of us should be a little concerned by any effort to shut any citizen down from participating in the legislative process.

Yes, it’s very likely that Barber will be arrested again should he disagree with our lawmakers’ decisions. But that’s a choice he’s making and it’s something he believes will make a difference for the causes he’s championing.

It’s a good bet that this move will be thrown out in court. Previous attempts years ago met a similar fate. But I’d like to see some of our leaders in Raleigh stand up now and cry foul on this before being told by a court to let the Reverend in.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.