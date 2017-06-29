What you need to know about Wilmington's Fourth of July fireworks celebration

It's that time of year again! Wilmington's annual Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebration will take place Tuesday, July 4 at the downtown riverfront.

The fireworks show is scheduled to kick off at 9:05 p.m. Crews will launch the fireworks from a barge on the Cape Fear River north of the Battleship.

If you can't make it out to the celebration, you can watch the fireworks live from the comfort of your home on wect.com and the WECT News mobile app.

Food vendors and music by Port City Shakedown will start at 6 p.m. on Water Street.

Just a reminder for residents and visitors, pets are not allowed downtown during special events where large crowds are present and streets are closed.

Parking

On-street parking is free all day on July 4.

Parking decks will charge an event fee after 2 p.m.

CFCC parking decks: $10

Market Street deck: $7

Second Street deck: $7

NHC deck beside downtown library: $7

Convention Center parking deck: $8

Street closures

N. Water Street, between Market and Grace streets, will close at 1:30 p.m.

Princess Street, between N. Water and N. Front streets, will close at 1:30 p.m.

Market Street, between N. Water and N. Front streets, will close at 1:30 p.m.

Chestnut Street, between N. Front and N. Third streets, will close as early as 5 p.m.

Streets west of Second Street toward the river will close as early as 6 p.m. (Once parking is no longer available, streets will close.)

US 421 North exit off 74/76 will close as early as 6 p.m. No standing, stopping, or parking on bridges, roadways, or along medians on Highways 17, 74,76, 133, or 421 will be allowed.

There will be a boating safety zone for 30 minutes after the fireworks around the launch site. No thru boating traffic will be allowed.

