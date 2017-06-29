VERDICT WATCH: Jury deliberates accused killer’s fate

James Bradley, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the case. (Source: WECT)

The jury in James Bradley’s murder trial continued deliberations Thursday to determine if the Wilmington man is responsible for the presumed death of his coworker, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk.

Van Newkirk, also of Wilmington, went missing April 5, 2014, one day before her 54th birthday. Her body has never been found. Bradley, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Over the course of two weeks, the state used evidence of Bradley’s 1988 conviction for killing his 8-year-old stepdaughter, the discovery of another missing woman’s body, Elisha Tucker, during the search for Van Newkirk, and two short stories Bradley wrote about serial killers targeting women to show a connection between Bradley and Van Newkirk’s presumed death.

Bradley is also charged with Tucker’s murder, and will be tried in that case at a future date.

In closing arguments Wednesday, Bradley’s defense attorney argued that the evidence from the killings of Tucker and Bradley’s stepdaughter were irrelevant in the Van Newkirk case, specifically noting the state did not present any forensic evidence linking Bradley to Van Newkirk’s disappearance.

