TRAFFIC ALERT: DOT to continue lane closures on Carolina Beach Road

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will continue intermittent lane closures from Snows Cut Bridge to .31 miles past George Anderson Drive on Carolina Beach Road in New Hanover County through September 30, 2017, weather permitting. This work will exclude holidays and special events.

Motorists will be directed by signs and traffic control devices, with one lane remaining open in each direction at all times.

The work will consist of road widening, drainage, paving and signal installation.

Once completed, this will improve the safety of the right and left turn movements along Carolina Beach Road.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling in the area and expect delays. NCDOT would like to remind travelers to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

