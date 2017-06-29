Murder suspect allegedly assaults deputy at detention center

A man charged in the murder of a homeless man attacked a deputy at the New Hanover County Detention Center, according to sheriff's office officials.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Jaquan Copeland threw cleaning solution into the deputy's face and physically assaulted him Tuesday night. While trying to avoid a punch from Copeland, the deputy fell back and hit his head on a desk, Brewer said.

The deputy was taken to the hospital but has already returned to work, according to Brewer.

Copeland, 25, is being held without bond in connection to the shooting death of 47-year-old Steven Robert Barton in May. Eric Nathan Partin, 26, has also been charged with murder in the case.

Copeland has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer for Tuesday's incident.

