Sharks fall at home to Holly Springs 5-4

The Wilmington Sharks four game winning streak came to an end as the Holly Spring Salamanders came away with a 5-4 victory.
The Sharks Luke Morgan went 3-5 with 3 doubles, but it wasn’t enough as Wilmington drops to 11-13 overall.
The Salamanders Ben Gross (1-1) picked up the win, while the lose goes to Colby Lee (1-3).
Wilmington is on the road Thursday as they travel to Wilson to play a double header against the Tobs.
