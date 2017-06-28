Coast Guard rescues five people 3 miles off Wrightsville Beach

Five people were rescued near Masonboro Inlet after their boat flipped on Wednesday.

Four adults and a 4-year-old were rescued by the Coast Guard at around 8:30 p.m. They were all wearing life jackets and no one was injured.

A Towboats US crew arrived on the scene later to transport the vessel.

"We are very pleased with the fact that the Wrightsville Beach crew was able to respond, rescue five people and return them safely to shore in under 40 minutes," Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Moore said in a release. "Furthermore, the five people chose to make the right decision by wearing their life jackets, a decision that undoubtedly contributed to the positive outcome of this case."

