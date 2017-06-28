Caught on camera: Coast Guard saves 5 off Wrightsville Beach

Five people were rescued near Masonboro Inlet after their boat flipped on Wednesday night.

Four adults and a 4-year-old were rescued by the Coast Guard around 8:30 p.m. approximately three miles off Wrightsville Beach. They were all wearing life jackets and no one was injured.

Dylan Hall was one of the officers who responded to the accident. He said the decision to wear life jackets was vital in keeping the boaters safe.

"They are the biggest piece of safety equipment you can have out on the water," said Hall.

Hall also said the incident happened very quickly. According to him, the boat was trying to get water out of the back end when its anchor line got caught in the propeller and flipped over.

“A lot of times it’s the people that have been out here the most," said Hall. "They have been out here for 30 to 40 years and nothing bad has ever happened and just one little time something can go wrong.”

A Towboats US crew arrived on the scene later to transport the vessel.

"We are very pleased with the fact that the Wrightsville Beach crew was able to respond, rescue five people and return them safely to shore in under 40 minutes," Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Moore said in a release. "Furthermore, the five people chose to make the right decision by wearing their life jackets, a decision that undoubtedly contributed to the positive outcome of this case."

The Coast Guard plans to have increase patrols on the water this Fourth of July weekend. They recommend that boaters download their app to stay safe.

“Just enjoy the Fourth of July weekend and stay safe," said Hall.

