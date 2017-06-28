Hammerheads down Carolina Dynamo 2-1

Wilmington, NC – After trailing by one in the game’s opening minutes with a goal from Carolina Dynamo’s Carel Kayembe, the Wilmington Hammerheads were able to score two unanswered goals to take the (2-1) victory over the Carolina Dynamo on Wednesday, June 28th.

The Hammerheads’ defense did their job by holding the Dynamo’s offensive attack to only two additional shots on goal in the final 37 minutes of the opening half to keep the score at (0-1) at the first half intermission.

That defensive pressure continued into the second half as the Hammerheads would continue but also added a change in their style of play becoming a more heavily attacking offensive unit by applying more pressure on the Dynamo backline. That pressure would ultimately pay off in the opening minute of the second half as Will Heaney netted the equalizer following a feed from Ben Fisher, tying the score at 1-1.

Fisher was not finished as he would continue to be an offensive catalyst that sparked the comeback for the Hammerheads. He would record his second assist of the match just a few minutes later when Ross Tomaselli broke the (1-1) tie in the 54th minute giving the Hammerheads their first lead of the match.

“It was a good win for the boys tonight,” said Hammerheads Head Coach Kevin Johnson. “They have been working really hard and deserved to get a result. A few players played out of position tonight but they worked through it and figured it out. All credit to the players for grinding out a much needed win.”

The Wilmington Hammerheads will return to the pitch against first place Myrtle Beach Mutiny (7-1-2) on Saturday, July 1st.