Breydan Gorham happy to call Wilmington home

Two years ago, Wilmington Sharks starting pitcher Breydan Gorham started his college baseball career at Appalachian State.



Following his freshman season, the Mountaineers coaching staff was let go, and Gorham figured he wasn’t going to stay in Boone so he decided to transfer to UNCW.

“We had possibly the youngest rotation in the country, all freshmen,” Gorham said about the Mountaineers. “We had seven or eight guys in the lineup, and I feel like we could have been something special.”

The Mountaineers’ loss has turned into a win for UNCW. Gorham was eager to join the Seahawks after watching them in the NCAA tournament.

“I remember watching them in the regional against South Carolina, and I could see that they knew how to win, and love to play the game, and that is what I wanted to be around,” Gorham said. “And I knew if I came here they would make me better, and turn me into the athlete that I want to be.”

As a transfer, Gorham took classes at UNCW, but wasn’t able to play for the Seahawks this past season.

When he was able to work out with the team, he did very little throwing.

“ (UNCW pitching coach Matt Williams) and I started throwing bullpens just before the end of the season,” Gorham said. “So it’s been a journey getting the arm back into shape.”

That journey has started with the Sharks, who play in the Coastal Plain League.

“Pitchers just don’t get it back within a week or a month,” Wilmington manager Scott Wingo said. “It takes time, so it’s good for him to get going now. Have a full summer and get some innings under him.”

Gorham said he is excited about being back on the mound, and looking forward to making an impact for UNCW next season.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.