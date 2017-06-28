Cooper comments on GenX situation

During a visit to southeastern NC on Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper commented on the GenX investigation.

GenX is an unregulated toxin that was discharged into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company in Fayetteville. The NC Department of Environmental Quality verified Tuesday that Chemours has stopped GenX discharge into the river and that wastewater containing the chemical is being placed in temporary storage tanks at the Fayetteville facility so it can be moved off-site for disposal.

While he was in Fair Bluff on Wednesday, Cooper said he has been in contact with NCDEQ Secretary Michael Regan and the governor was clear about what the goal of Regan's agency and other state departments are.

"I directed Secretary Regan, the Department of Environmental Quality and our Department of Health and Human Services to get to the bottom of what's going on to find out the truth of the situation and we're going to work to do that," Cooper said.

