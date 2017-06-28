Boy mows lawns to raise money for school supplies for second summer in a row

11-year-old Tyran Bell is mowing lawns for the second summer in a row to raise money for school supplies for himself and for kids in the community. (Source: WECT)

11-year-old Tyran Bell started mowing lawns last summer to raise money for school supplies.

The response was so overwhelming that he decided to do it again this summer.

Bell began mowing lawns last summer to help out his mother who had to spend a lot of time with her brother who was in the hospital after being injured in a car accident.

Bell said that he felt bad that his mom, Tara Lewis, was so stressed and worried about he hospital bills so he wanted to do something to help her out. He thought the least he could do, was buy his own school supplies.

After he posted on his moms Facebook page offering to mow lawns to raise money for school supplies, business was booming.

Soon, donations began pouring in. Before he knew it, Tyran had more than enough school supplies. He even had so many extra supplies that he didn't even know what to do with.

He decided to donate all the extra supplies he had to other schools in the community.

Because of the overwhelming response last summer, Tyran decided to do it again this summer.

This time, he has help from his 13-year-old cousin, Maziah Dewitt.

She wanted to join Tyran this summer because she wanted to help make a difference for kids in the community as well.

"I saw him doing this and I wanted to help others as much as he was helping others too," Dewitt said.

So far this summer the two have mowed eight lawns and currently have three more on the books.

Last summer, Tyran and his mom had a van that they would load the lawn mower into to drive to peoples houses to mow the lawns. Unfortunately within the last year, the van broke down so they had to get rid of it.

They currently have to squeeze the lawn mower into the back of Tara's car and tie the trunk down with bungee chords in order to transport the lawn mower to the houses.

The two are hoping they can find someone who will be willing to donate an old van to them so they will be able to transport the mower to the houses.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.