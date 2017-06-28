More black bears reported living in eastern North Carolina

It is not uncommon to see bears in eastern North Carolina weighing in excess of 700 or 800 pounds, with some recorded over 1,000 pounds. (Source: WECT)

There are only three species of bears that live in North America, but the black bear is the only bear that is found in North Carolina. (Source: WECT)

There are only three species of bears that live in North America, but the black bear is the only bear that is found in North Carolina.

During the 1980s, there were only about 2,000 black bears in the state's coastal plains region, but the latest estimate puts the number over around 20,000, thanks to conservation protections put in place by the Wildlife Resource Commission.

Tom Harrison is an avid hunter but uses a camera when he is scouting the area for black bears. Harrison has spent a lot of time and resources to create the North Carolina Black Bear Discovery Center, located in the Washington County town of Plymouth.

"I think it has been kind of a well-kept secret the bear population on the coast, and I think it is because there are the largest forest, large farms, private roads and rural areas where, in the mountains, there are more people, more roads, more traffic and more opportunities for people to see bears from their cars just crossing the road," Harrison said.

There is data that shows black bears grow bigger in eastern North Carolina, compared to bears from the mountains, and especially on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, where there are an estimated 8,000 bears alone in this part of the state.

It is not uncommon to see bears in eastern North Carolina weighing in excess of 700 or 800 pounds, with some recorded over 1,000 pounds.

Eastern North Carolina black bears are active all year long because we have a longer growing season and an abundance of high protein crops that are grown in our coastal plains.

Sows den up for a short time and give birth to their cubs in January, but North Carolina's coastal black bears spend many more days actively enjoying the mild weather and abundant food supply.

And since bears have more to eat and more time to graze and forage, wildlife officials are noting the effect on hibernation, with fewer bears hunkering down for the winter.

"But they do experience metabolic changes that is an indication of hibernation," Harrison explained. "Their heart rate slows down, their metabolism slows down, and it qualifies as hibernation, and they will sleep for periods of time during inclement weather."

The chance of seeing a bear in the wild is high right now because it is the mating season until around the end of July. Not only does access to an abundance of food mean bigger bears, it also means more offspring.

The state created 28 bear sanctuaries in 1971, including Suggs Mill Pond Bear Sanctuary located in Bladen County. These areas are off-limits to hunting.

The Wildlife Resources Commission has strict rules and regulations on hunting bears, including what can be used to bait a bear during certain times of the season, which is hoped will keep the bear population in check and prevent them from becoming a nuisance.

"You are limited on your bait for a bear to unprocessed food," said wildlife officer Murphy Hall. "So corn on the cob, shelled corn or raw peanuts just right off the vine. Anything that has been processed is illegal."

And because of the growing population of people and bears in North Carolina, a chance encounter is becoming more frequent. If you see a black bear in your neighborhood, don't panic. These animals aren't looking for a confrontation.

If you think there's a chance a bear may enter your neighborhood, do your best to keep food supplies, things like trash and pet food, indoors.

"We live in a state where there are a lot of wonderful bear habitats, and I believe there is enough room for all of us, for people and bears," Harrison said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.