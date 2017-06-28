Two people hospitalized after Ocean Isle Beach plane crash; FAA releases statement

Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.
