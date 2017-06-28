Two people hospitalized after Ocean Isle Beach plane crash; FAA releases statement

A piece of the wreckage from Wednesday's plane crash is pictured. (Source: Will Kaline/Michele Braune)

A plane that crashed in Ocean Isle Beach is pictured Wednesday evening.

A plane that crashed in Ocean Isle Beach is pictured Wednesday evening. (Source: Contributed photo)

Two people have been hospitalized after a small plane crashed in Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday evening.

The pilot and passenger were both transported to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, according to a state highway patrol officer on the scene. Law enforcement will remain on the scene overnight and the Federal Aviation Administration will begin investigating the crash on Thursday.

A statement from the FAA on Wednesday night said the plane was a Beechcraft Musketeer BE23.

"(The) aircraft crashed into the woods after departure from the Odell Williamson Municipal Airport, Ocean Isle Beach, NC, at 7:10 p.m.," the statement read. "The FAA will investigate."

A resident close to the crash said the plane went down near a community called The Retreat at Ocean Isle Beach.

"Everyone in the neighborhood heard the crash," said the woman, who preferred to remain anonymous. "Then two large fire trucks showed up, ambulances and other emergency personnel."

We will provide more details when they're available.

