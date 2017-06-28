SHP identifies pilot, passenger in Ocean Isle Beach plane crash

A piece of the wreckage from Wednesday's plane crash is pictured. (Source: Will Kaline/Michele Braune)

A plane that crashed in Ocean Isle Beach is pictured Wednesday evening. (Source: Will Kaline/Michele Braune)

Two people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed in Ocean Isle Beach Wednesday evening.

The pilot, John Kaylor, and the passenger, George Hawes, were both taken to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, according to the State Highway Patrol. Their current conditions are not known.

Law enforcement stayed at the scene overnight and the Federal Aviation Administration will begin investigating the crash on Thursday.

A statement from the FAA Wednesday night said the plane was a Beechcraft Musketeer BE23.

"(The) aircraft crashed into the woods after departure from the Odell Williamson Municipal Airport, Ocean Isle Beach, NC, at 7:10 p.m.," the statement read. "The FAA will investigate."

A resident close to the crash said the plane went down near a community called The Retreat at Ocean Isle Beach.

"Everyone in the neighborhood heard the crash," said the woman, who preferred to remain anonymous. "Then two large fire trucks showed up, ambulances and other emergency personnel."

One resident said he pulled into his driveway just minutes after the crash and saw a man covered in blood. The resident said that man appeared to be OK but the other victim was still in the marsh area where the plane crashed and appeared to be in more serious condition.

