One person taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Ocean Isle Beach

One person went to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday evening.

Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie S. Smith confirmed that a plane went down in a heavily wooded area near the Odell Williamson Municipal Airport. She says two passengers were on board the plane at the time. The pilot survived the crash, and crews transported the other passenger to Grand Strand Memorial Center in Myrtle Beach.

A resident in the area says the plane went down in a marshy area near a community called The Retreat at Ocean Isle Beach. "Everyone in the neighborhood heard the crash," the woman said, preferring to remain anonymous. "Then two large fire trucks showed up, ambulances and other emergency personnel."

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. We will provide more details when they're available.

