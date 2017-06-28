Woman works to create honor for female veterans

After more than eight years in the United States Navy, Eileen Markum is working to honor female veterans. (Source: WECT)

While there are 43 license plates for different military distinctions, Markum said she wants a special plate for female veterans.

“The first thing I did was I wrote to the Department of Transportation and they told me I needed 300 paid applicants and a sponsor,” Markum said.

She contacted Representative Frank Iler, who told Markum the plate was a good idea. Markum said the idea has been well-received, and she hopes to see the plates sometime next year.

Markum is an active member of the American Legion in Shallotte, but said her service is often overlooked.

“I had on a Navy veteran ball cap and an American Legion shirt, and I was going in to do my volunteer work for the charity," Markum said. "A Marine opened the door and asked if I was there for my husband or my son. I said, 'No, I’m here for myself because I’m the veteran.'”

Markum said the plate would be a small way to recognize the sacrifices women veterans have made.

“I would like to have the five military symbols -- the Navy, Army, Air Force, Marine and Coast Guard -- in a circle, and underneath say, 'Woman Veteran,” she said.

The plates would cost extra, but Markum said a percentage from each one will support women veteran social services.

Markum said there are eight states with existing female veteran license plates, and three more are pending.

